The Cincinnati Bengals are considering taking a flier on the reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Bengals are scheduled to work out St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

Butler, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He missed his rookie season due to injury, and actually never played in a game for Arizona. After a brief stint on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, Butler joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 as a converted tight end, and played in two games without recording a reception.

Butler then played in the Canadian Football League before finding his way to the XFL's Battlehawks, where he began to flourish. This past season in the brand new UFL, Butler caught 45 passes for a league-leading 652 yards and five touchdowns. It led to an All-UFL Team selection, and renewed NFL attention. NFL Media reported that Carolina was interested in bringing him in for a workout last month.

The future of Cincinnati's top two wideouts in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are unknown entering 2024. Chase, who is regarded as one of the best pass-catchers in the league, has two more years remaining on his rookie contract, while Higgins is set to play this season on the franchise tag. With their third pick in this year's draft, the Bengals did select wide receiver Jermaine Burton out of Alabama, who CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso dubbed as "one of the best vertical threats in the class." Still, Cincy apparently isn't done looking at wideouts.