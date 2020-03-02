Bengals to release eight-year veteran Cordy Glenn if trade attempt fails, report says
Cincinnati appears poised to move on from a disgruntled veteran lineman
The Cincinnati Bengals plan to release offensive tackle Cordy Glenn if their attempt to trade him fails, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. It is unclear what the team is seeking in return for the disgruntled veteran. It is a deep year for offensive tackle talent, which could impact the trade market. However, there will be interest in his services either via trade or upon his release.
Glenn was acquired -- along with the No. 21 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and a fifth round pick -- from the Buffalo Bills Mar. 12, 2018 in exchange for the No. 12 overall selection and a sixth round pick. The 30-year old has started 18 of 19 games played with Cincinnati over the past two seasons.
The team suspended him for one game for "internal disciplinary reasons.'' The lineman had been dealing with a concussion. When he was cleared to return, he opted not to attend practices. The situation grew toxic and he was available at the NFL Trade Deadline. A deal obviously did not occur.
A second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Glenn has started 95 of 97 career games. He has one career playoff game appearance.
The Bengals have the 16th most salary cap space ($47.64 million), according to Spotrac.com. The release of Glenn would save them an additional $9.5 million, which is his base salary plus a $2 million roster bonus for the 2020 season. A year ago, the organization selected left tackle Jonah Williams with the No. 11 overall selection. Williams missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum.
