It didn't take long for veteran tight end Noah Fant to find a new team after his release from the Seattle Seahawks. Fant is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Fant, 27, will bring a veteran presence and some proven production to the Bengals' tight end room. The former first-round pick has hit 500 yards receiving in four of his six seasons. Last year with the Seahawks, Fant caught 48 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown.

In March 2024, Fant signed a two-year contract extension worth $21 million with Seattle. However, after the Seahawks selected tight end Elijah Arroyo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they released Fant in a cost-cutting move that saved them roughly $9 million.

Fant began his career with the Denver Broncos, the team that selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2019. He played the first three years of his career there and turned into a reliable target in the passing game. Fant was traded to the Seahawks in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.

In 95 career games, Fant has totaled 300 receptions for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fant is joining a crowded tight end room in Cincinnati that also includes Mike Gesicki, the team's third-leading receiver a year ago with 65 catches and 665 yards. Also in the mix are Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample, who combined for 39 receptions, 263 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

The Bengals also have 2024 fourth-round pick and former Iowa tight end Erick All Jr. on the roster, but he is on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last October. All has suffered an ACL tear in the same knee in each of the last two years, so his status for the 2025 season is very much in doubt.