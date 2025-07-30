Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson ended his holdout amid a contract dispute and reported to training camp Wednesday. His arrival at team facilities does not end the ongoing negotiations, though, as he emphasized in his media availability Wednesday that both he and the Bengals front office want to finalize a new deal. Hendrickson explained that he ended the holdout in an attempt to limit team distractions.

Hendrickson spent the start of camp away from the team and out of state in Florida. His return to Cincinnati does not indicate that the sides are any closer to an agreement, as he said "things are exactly the same" as when he left. He also did not answer whether or not he is optimistic the deal will get done, instead saying that he will take a day-by-day approach during camp.

"The goal was always to be in Cincinnati," Hendrickson said. "Some things transpired, it became public that I left to go to Florida, but it was never something that I wasn't gonna be here to help the 2025 Bengals."

The holdout was the last active one in the NFL this offseason. With his camp debut, Hendrickson now avoids further $50,000 fines for missing practice.

"What I'm not gonna do is, as best as I can, avoid being a distraction," said Hendrickson. "I want to help the guys. The guys that have helped me along the way: Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, even Sam Hubbard helped me a lot when I was here. So to be that right now, I think that's what's most important. This narrative will kind of iron itself out as we continue to progress toward the season."

Negotiations took up a sizable chunk of the offseason and saw Hendrickson hold out of spring practices, as well. He and the Bengals are in different places when it comes to guaranteed money as the team reportedly offered just one year fully guaranteed while other elite pass rushers like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt secured three years from their respective teams. Other standouts landed new contracts this offseason worth more than double the $15.8 million Hendrickson is set to earn in 2025.

"I think punishing the young players and not being a part of their development would be a selfish act," said Hendrickson. "So to 'come back,' it was never the plan to leave. Being here for these guys is something I look forward to doing soon."

Hendrickson initially signed with the Bengals in 2021, and he earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his first four years in Cincinnati. The former New Orleans Saint exploded in his development after three years as a reserve and cemented himself over the last five seasons as one of the NFL's premier disruptors with at least 13.5 sacks in all but one campaign since 2020. He finished second in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting last season with an NFL-best 17.5 sacks.