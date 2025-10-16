The Cincinnati Bengals have to pressure Aaron Rodgers without their star pass rusher on Thursday night, as Trey Hendrickson is not expected to play in Week 7 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Media. Hendrickson is officially questionable with a hip injury, and he did not practice all week.

NFL Media initially reported he was a "long shot" to suit up. His situation was made tougher given that Cincy is on a short week.

The NFL's reigning sack leader recorded 15 tackles, four sacks and eight quarterback hits in the first six games of the season. Hendrickson recorded 39 sacks over the last three seasons, which are more than any other player.

In what is good news for the Bengals, they get back No. 17 overall pick Shemar Stewart on the edge, who hasn't played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury. Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy are the other pass rushers for the Bengals. The former ranks second among all Bengals players in sacks this season with two.

The Bengals enter Week 7 on a four-game losing streak, which is their longest since 2020. They have been outscored 140-55 in those four losses. While the offense lost quarterback Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury in Week 2, and replaced him first with Jake Browning before trading for Joe Flacco, the Cincy defense has again struggled. The Bengals allow 394.2 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the league, and 30.5 points per game, which ranks third-worst.