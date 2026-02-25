The Cincinnati Bengals are in decision-making mode with edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who will enter free agency if he's not franchise tagged before the upcoming March 3 deadline. Tagging Hendrickson gives the Bengals a chance at landing a return, potentially in the form of a draft pick or two via trade, or trying to sign the All-Pro end to an extension before the start of the 2026 season.

The clock is ticking from the NFL combine for a franchise that already experienced last summer's holdout headache with Hendrickson coming off of his career-year in 2024 after posting 17.5 sacks. Hendrickson played in only seven games last fall due to injury, as his production diminished.

"All trades are difficult," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said this week from Indianapolis. "You got to find a partner and you have to find somebody that you have to have some cooperation with your players that you're talking about this with. Trades can be complicated and that hypothetical scenario would be very complicated."

Tobin said the Bengals have resources to "attack the offseason" and acknowledged all options are on the table with Hendrickson. If he's tagged and is not traded, Cincinnati would owe Hendrickson around $30 million next season, then could tag him again next spring for an enhanced cost if an extension is not signed.

Tobin has no interest in showing the Bengals' hand with their pending decision from the combine.

"He didn't have the year he wanted this year. We didn't have the year we wanted this year," Tobin said. "Those are factors and we'll see where we go from there. But in terms of how we're gonna deploy the tag, if we are going to, that's not something I'm gonna talk about here."

If Hendrickson is not tagged and becomes a free agent, that would provide the Bengals with considerable cap space to go add defensive help. The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers are two teams projected to be potential landing spots if Cincinnati chooses to go that route.

"There's a connection with the Colts and their defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, who was the defensive coordinator when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. History there with the coaching staff ... so that would make sense," CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan said this month on CBS Sports HQ. "You look at the 49ers, they had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season. Obviously, lot of that due to injury, but you continue to add (pieces) to attack the quarterback when you're in a division with Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold. So to me, Trey Hendrickson in San Fran would make sense as well."