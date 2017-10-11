Bengals' Tyler Eifert is reportedly considering season-ending back surgery

Injuries continue to haunt the once promising career of Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported that Eifert is deciding whether to have season-ending back surgery.

As Schefter noted, this would be the third back surgery of Eifert's career. And it's not like his back has been the only injury issue of his career. Eeifert also had ankle surgery in 2016 after suffering an injury during the Pro Bowl. In Eifert's five-year career, he's never played in a full 16-game season, appearing in 39 of 80 possible games. The injury is especially untimely for Eifert, who is in the final year of his contract.

When healthy, Eifert is one of the most dangerous tight ends in the game. In 2015, he racked up 615 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's averaging 0.51 touchdowns per game in his career. For context, consider that all-time great Antonio Gates averages 0.54 touchdowns per game. Obviously, that doesn't mean Eifert is as good as Gates was at his peak, but it demonstrates how much of a red zone machine he is when healthy. And a player like that holds a ton of value.

So, if Eifert does sit out the rest of the season, the Bengals will certainly miss him. After an 0-3 start, the Bengals have won two straight to get back into the AFC North race -- they're just a game back of the Ravens and Steelers. Tyler Kroft leads the Bengals' tight ends with 14 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.