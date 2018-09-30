Bengals' Tyler Eifert suffers a gruesome leg injury, likely out for quite a while
Eifert has been plagued by injuries throughout his career
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert cannot catch a break. Eifert is one of the best tight ends in the NFL when healthy -- a Pro Bowl-caliber player. But he just can't manage to stay on the field.
Eifert sustained what appeared to be yet another serious injury Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. After catching a pass from Andy Dalton early in the third quarter, Eifert got his leg rolled up underneath himself. It appeared that his leg and/or ankle were pointing in the wrong direction.
The following photo of Eifert being tackled is not the most graphic depiction of the injury that you'll see, but it is not pretty, so consider this a warning for those with weak stomachs.
Watching the game on NFL Red Zone, one could hear Scott Hanson pleading with the producers not to show a replay of Eifert's injury and the resulting damage to his lower leg. More than a few NFL reporters shared the same sentiment on Twitter.
Eifert remained down on the field for several minutes, and he was eventually carted off. Players from both teams came over to the cart to wish him well as he was taken back into the tunnel.
The Bengals are already without running back Joe Mixon early in the year after he suffered a knee injury in Week 2, and will presumably have to work without their starting tight end the rest of the way. For Eifert, it has to be simply devastating to presumably be out for the year once again. He played just 10 games over the past two years and missed all but one game back in 2014, and he had been eased into the lineup early on this season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updates: Ridley stays hot for Falcons
All of the best highlights from Week 4 are right here
-
Bucs QB Fitzpatrick benched for Winston
The Buccaneers have no answer for Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears
-
Browns vs. Raiders odds, picks, bets
Mike Tierney is dialed into the pulse of the Raiders and Browns
-
NFL DFS: SNF DraftKings lineup, Week 4
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
NFL Week 4 expert picks, top parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
-
Dolphins at Patriots: The stats to know
Can Ryan Tannehill and the surprising Dolphins continue their success Sunday in New Englan...