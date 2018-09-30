Bengals' Tyler Eifert suffers a gruesome leg injury, likely out for quite a while

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert cannot catch a break. Eifert is one of the best tight ends in the NFL when healthy -- a Pro Bowl-caliber player. But he just can't manage to stay on the field.

Eifert sustained what appeared to be yet another serious injury Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. After catching a pass from Andy Dalton early in the third quarter, Eifert got his leg rolled up underneath himself. It appeared that his leg and/or ankle were pointing in the wrong direction.

The following photo of Eifert being tackled is not the most graphic depiction of the injury that you'll see, but it is not pretty, so consider this a warning for those with weak stomachs.

Thoughts and prayers with Bengals TE Tyler Eifert who appeared to suffer a gruesome injury to his lower leg against the Falcons 🙏 https://t.co/UmCwypIfxg pic.twitter.com/bdqGlcNRLe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 30, 2018

Watching the game on NFL Red Zone, one could hear Scott Hanson pleading with the producers not to show a replay of Eifert's injury and the resulting damage to his lower leg. More than a few NFL reporters shared the same sentiment on Twitter.

Don't watch that Eifert replay — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 30, 2018

Tyler Eifert is down after the play. Damn. It's ugly. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 30, 2018

Eifert remained down on the field for several minutes, and he was eventually carted off. Players from both teams came over to the cart to wish him well as he was taken back into the tunnel.

NFL on CBS

The Bengals are already without running back Joe Mixon early in the year after he suffered a knee injury in Week 2, and will presumably have to work without their starting tight end the rest of the way. For Eifert, it has to be simply devastating to presumably be out for the year once again. He played just 10 games over the past two years and missed all but one game back in 2014, and he had been eased into the lineup early on this season.