Bengals' Vontaze Burfict claims Joe Mixon is 'better than' Steelers' Le'Veon Bell

The beef between Le'Veon Bell and Joe Mixon is no longer limited to those two players. Vontaze Burfict has entered the fray.

On Sunday, after Bell blasted Mixon on Twitter for copying his playing style and fashion sense, the perpetually controversial Bengals linebacker defended his teammate. According to Burfict, Mixon -- a rookie running back -- is better than Bell, who is arguably the best running back in all of football.

"Le'Veon is not as good as Le'Veon thinks he is," Burfict said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "So for him to go rattin' on Twitter to talk about my teammate, it's a little bit beyond me. Joe is way better than him. I mean, I play Joe every day in practice and he just has better qualities.

"Joe is better than him. Put it like that."

Burfict taking his teammate's side is perfectly understandable. It would've been slightly concerning if he hadn't defended him. But he didn't need to say what he said, because what he said is so absurd, it makes flat-Earth truthers seem reasonable. Bell isn't just better than Mixon, he's in a completely different stratosphere. In his career, Bell has racked up 4,729 rushing yards and 6,948 yards from scrimmage. He averages 128.7 total yards per game. In Mixon's brief career, he's averaged 63.1 total yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry.

There's just no way. It's an unfair comparison to both Bell and Mixon, who shouldn't have to be compared to arguably the best running back in football.

If you missed what happened before Sunday, here's a quick recap. Last week, after the Bengals lost to the Steelers, Mixon complained about his workload.

"Yeah, that's frustrating," Mixon said after the 29-14 loss, via the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner. "I felt like Bell got the ball 35 times. I get it seven. All in the first half then don't touch the ball again. Jeremy [Hill] got one touch in the second half. It was frustrating to us running backs. We are in the room and feel like we are a part of the offense. If it worked in the first half why not do it in the second?"

He also said: "Me personally, I feel like I can do way more than [Bell] did. Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can't showcase nothing if I don't get the ball. There's nothing else I can say."

Then on Sunday, during the Bengals' win over the Colts, Bell tweeted this:

Le'Veon Bell apparently has a message for Joe Mixon pic.twitter.com/Q9weJzzDWY — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 29, 2017

It's also worth noting that Bell called out Burfict a week ago for kicking at the head of Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix.

"Dude gotta go, man," Bell wrote on Twitter after seeing the replay. "That's not football at all," adding, "It's unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity. But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble."

He said something similar to reporters.

"My fullback got kicked in the face. That's just not football to me," Bell said. "I don't think that's a respectable play. For me, I just like to play respectable football. Whether you play tough or whatever it is, within the play, it is all fine. After the play, unnecessary things, trying to hurt people, I don't like that."

Burfict was -- for once! -- not suspended for the incident in question, which you can see below:

Vontaze Burfict refused to shake the Steelers’ hands during coin toss and then tried to kick them. pic.twitter.com/a8qoqf4Mzu — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 22, 2017

As for Mixon, he said after the win on Sunday that he didn't understand why Bell felt the need to tweet about him.

"You know, honestly, I don't know," Mixon said. "I mean, it's unfortunate you feel that way, but like I said, I'm not worried about what he's talking about. I just gotta keep my head down, keep grinding and, you know, it's gonna happen."

Given the history between these two teams and the fact that they play against each other twice a year, I'm guessing this story won't be going away. They'll meet again in Cincinnati on Dec. 4.