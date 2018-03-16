Bengals' Vontaze Burfict reportedly facing four-game suspension for PED violation

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Typically speaking, Burfict has gotten in trouble with on-field behavior. This time he's going to be battling the NFL over what Schefter described as a "disputed test."

"There's a long explanation behind this. But essentially it comes back to the fact he was playing with a concussion, a separated shoulder or AC sprain, was taking prescribed medication, had a disputed test in late December, at which point he had already been ruled out," Schefter explained on NFL Live.

Burfict is arguing that he wouldn't take anything to enhance his performance when he was not planning to perform in the first place.

The suspension, if upheld, could be very pricey for Burfict.

Vontaze Burfict stands to forfeit around $1.68M in 2018 salary per his 4-game PED suspension.

$896,470 in base salary

$223,529 in signing bonus

$562,500 in per-game bonushttps://t.co/NJTDXsSc0e — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 16, 2018

And it would not be the first time Burfict's wallet has gotten a little lighter as a result of a suspension. Burfict was suspended for the first five games of the 2017 season over an illegal hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during the preseason. It would later be reduced to three games.

Burfict also missed the first three games of the 2016 season after receiving a ban for his head-hunting actions against Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in the Bengals' devastating meltdown loss to Pittsburgh in the playoffs.

Didn't think it could get any better than V.Burfict running off the field w/90 seconds left...but then @emma8193 added the local Cincy call. pic.twitter.com/rRt3gzpvLR — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) October 19, 2017

He has been accused of all kinds of different dirty hits as well.

Ironically, this suspension was caused in part by what many believed was a dirty hit against Burfict. During a Monday night game against the Steelers, Burfict took a vicious shot from Pittsburgh wideout Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster.

The concussion he suffered as a result of the hit as well as a shoulder injury are what led him to take medicine that was clearly outlawed by the NFL's banned-substance list.