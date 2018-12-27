Bengals' Vontaze Burfict suffered another concussion Sunday, career reportedly may be in danger

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been quiet this year, recording just 33 tackles in seven games. On Sunday, he reportedly suffered the seventh concussion of his career, and his career now be in danger of ending at age 28, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

Burfict has long been a controversial figure in the NFL, often receiving criticism for his "dirty" plays. As Terrell mentions, these seven concussions are the ones that we know about from Burfict -- there may be more that slipped through the cracks or were unreported.

Burfict hasn't played a full season since 2013, and he hasn't played in more than 11 games in that span. He's missed 10 games due to suspensions in addition to his troubled injury history. He's a long way removed from his outrageous 177-tackle season in 2013.

It's just the latest in a nightmarish turn in the season for the Bengals. Their 4-1 start to the season has collapsed, and they're now 6-9 on the year having dropped eight of their last 10.

Burfict will watch the Bengals close out their season against the Steelers, who have to win on Sunday and get a Ravens loss against the Browns to make the playoffs.