Bengals vs. 49ers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. San Francisco (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1-0; San Francisco 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 6-10-0; San Francisco 4-12-0;

What to Know

Cincinnati will take on San Francisco at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Bengals had to start their season on the road last Sunday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They and Seattle were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 20-21 defeat. Cincinnati gained 219 more yards than Seattle, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.

Meanwhile, San Francisco had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top against Tampa Bay by a score of 31-17. Tampa Bay can consider this payback for the 9-27 loss they dealt San Francisco the last time the teams encountered one another.

San Francisco's win lifted them to 1-0 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The 49ers were second worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad gave up 35 overall. The Bengals ranked worst with respect to yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 413.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 2 point favorite against the 49ers.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.