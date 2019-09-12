Bengals vs. 49ers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bengals vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1-0; San Francisco 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Cincinnati 6-10-0; San Francisco 4-12-0;
What to Know
Cincinnati will take on San Francisco at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Bengals had to start their season on the road last Sunday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They and Seattle were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 20-21 defeat. Cincinnati gained 219 more yards than Seattle, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.
Meanwhile, San Francisco had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top against Tampa Bay by a score of 31-17. Tampa Bay can consider this payback for the 9-27 loss they dealt San Francisco the last time the teams encountered one another.
San Francisco's win lifted them to 1-0 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The 49ers were second worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad gave up 35 overall. The Bengals ranked worst with respect to yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 413.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bengals are a slight 2 point favorite against the 49ers.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 20, 2015 - San Francisco 14 vs. Cincinnati 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Hall of Fame's 2020 Modern-Era nominees
The Hall of Fame's centennial class will feature some pretty prominent players
-
HOF candidates for expanded 2020 class
Who will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 20-member class of 2020? We predict the field
-
Belichick unsure what 'Patriot Way' is
"Yeah, I don't know that I've ever used that term," Belichick said
-
How to watch, stream Bucs vs. Panthers
Everything you need to know to catch the first game of Week 2
-
Redskins' Guice has surgery on meniscus
The former LSU star has suffered two knee injuries in three career NFL games
-
NFL Week 2: How to watch Chargers-Lions
Two of the more proficient quarterbacks in the league are ready to square off and show the...