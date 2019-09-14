Bengals vs. 49ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. San Francisco (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1-0; San Francisco 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 6-10-0; San Francisco 4-12-0;

What to Know

Cincinnati will take on San Francisco at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Cincinnati going off at just a 1-point favorite.

The Bengals kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Sunday as the team lost 20-21 to Seattle. The Bengals gained 219 more yards than Seattle, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.

Meanwhile, San Francisco had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 31-17 win over Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay can consider this payback for the 9-27 loss they dealt San Francisco the last time the teams encountered one another.

San Francisco's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers ranked second worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 35. The Bengals were worst when it came to yards allowed per game last season, with the squad gave up 413.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 1 point favorite against the 49ers.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 49ers as a 2 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.