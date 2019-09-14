Bengals vs. 49ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bengals vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1-0; San Francisco 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Cincinnati 6-10-0; San Francisco 4-12-0;
What to Know
Cincinnati will take on San Francisco at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Cincinnati going off at just a 1-point favorite.
The Bengals kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Sunday as the team lost 20-21 to Seattle. The Bengals gained 219 more yards than Seattle, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.
Meanwhile, San Francisco had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 31-17 win over Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay can consider this payback for the 9-27 loss they dealt San Francisco the last time the teams encountered one another.
San Francisco's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers ranked second worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 35. The Bengals were worst when it came to yards allowed per game last season, with the squad gave up 413.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Bengals are a slight 1 point favorite against the 49ers.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 49ers as a 2 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 20, 2015 - San Francisco 14 vs. Cincinnati 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Eagles vs. Falcons odds, SNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Falcons vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Kitchens fires back at Titans cornerback
Malcolm Butler questioned the Browns' heart after the Titans' 30-point victory in Week 1
-
Bradshaw: Guys like Brown prevent titles
The four-time Super Bowl champion didn't hold back when expressing his feelings on Brown
-
Week 2 injuries: Joe Mixon questionable
Here's all you need to know about the Week 2 injury report
-
Aaron Colvin signs with Redskins
The Redskins add Colvin to their secondary, who struggled after signing with the Texans
-
Cowboys confirm interest in Fitzpatrick
If the Dolphins are malleable on the asking price, this could be a deal the Cowboys are willing...