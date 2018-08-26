Bengals vs. Bills odds: 2018 NFL preseason picks from top-rated expert who's 12-4 on Cincinnati games

Week 3 of the 2018 NFL preseason wraps up Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Bills at 4 p.m. ET. The Bills are 2.5-point home favorites, up one from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5, up a half-point from where it opened. Before you lock in any Bills vs. Bengals picks, you need to see what R.J. White has to say.

White, one of SportsLine's most proficient NFL prognosticators, recently cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark in against the spread picks.

He has scrutinized Bengals vs. Bills from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only over at SportsLine.

White knows the Bengals got a decent performance from quarterback Jeff Driskel during Cincinnati's 21-13 victory against Dallas in the second week of the preseason. He was 10 for 16 for 119 yards and an interception. Expect to see more of Andy Dalton this week after attempting only seven passes vs. Dallas. Also likely to see more snaps is quarterback Matt Barkley, who threw a touchdown pass in only four attempts against Dallas.

Regardless of which quarterback has been under center, the Bills offense has been purring this preseason, averaging 358 yards, while the defense has been stiff at times, yielding 295 yards. Buffalo has question marks at receiver and quarterback, but tight end Nick O'Leary looks like he's ready to assert himself as a major player at the position. He hauled in four catches for 70 yards against Cleveland while running sharp routes.

The receiving corps currently is in flux with the likes of Rod Streater, Khari Lee and Jeremy Kerley trying to make the squad. Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones are the likely Opening Day starters, but it's anybody's guess which wideouts will be on the field Sept. 9 at Baltimore. Given A.J. McCarron's shoulder injury, the quarterback job appears to belong to rookie Josh Allen.

White has evaluated all of these circumstances and while we can tell you he's leaning Over, he has also found a critical stat that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

So which side of the spread should you back for Bengals vs. Bills and which critical stat determines what happens? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who is on an impressive 12-4 Bengals heater, and find out.