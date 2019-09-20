Bengals vs. Bills odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven projection model

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. The Bills have covered both games this season, winning outright as field-goal underdogs against the New York Jets in Week 1, and then easily beating a 1.5-point spread last week against the New York Giants. Cincinnati failed to cover the spread against the 49ers last week at home and is 1-1 against the spread this season. Buffalo is favored by six-points in the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44. Before you make any Bengals vs. Bills picks and NFL predictions for Week 3, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2. The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Bills vs. Bengals 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Buffalo pulled out a solid victory over the Giants last week, winning 28-14. Allen, Buffalo's second year quarterback out of Wyoming, threw for 253 yards and a score and picked up 21 yards on the ground on seven carries. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 101.1. Rookie running back Devin Singletary also had a nice game against New York, finishing with six carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has to be hurting after a devastating 41-17 defeat at the hands of San Francisco. The Bengals fell behind early and were unable to slow down the 49ers' rushing attack, which finished with over 250 yards rushing. However, wide receiver John Ross was a lone bright spot for the Bengals, finishing with four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo is tied for first in the league in total rushing touchdowns, with four on the season. On the other sideline, the Bengals are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, averaging just 29.5 rushing yards per game. However, the Bengals have dominated this series of late, winning four of their last five matchups against the Bills.

So who wins Bills vs. Bengals? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Bills spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.