The Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will square off in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills defended their home turf on Super Wild Card Weekend, knocking off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31. In a similar fashion, the Bengals took care of business last week, eliminating the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17. Buffalo will try to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time since 2020. On the opposite side, Cincinnati hopes to make the AFC title game for the second straight year.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Buffalo. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as a six-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49 in the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds.

Bengals vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -6

Bengals vs. Bills over/under: 49 points

Bengals vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -267, Cincinnati +215

CIN: Bengals are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games in January

BUF: Over is 4-0 in the Bills' last four games overall

Why the Bills can cover



Quarterback Josh Allen is an exceptional weapon under center. Allen owns superb accuracy and arm strength. He finished seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,283) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (35). In last week's win over Miami, Allen recoreded 352 passing yards with three passing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is a mismatch on the outside. Diggs runs crisp routes and can win on every level on the field. The three-time Pro Bowl selection finished the campaign fourth in the league in receptions (108), fifth in receiving yards (1,429), and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (11). Last week, Diggs reeled in seven catches for 114 yards.

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow is a smart, poised, and accurate passer. The LSU product has been aggressive in taking shots downfield and is tied for eighth in yards per attempt (7.4). Burrow ranked fifth in passing yards (4,475) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (35). In the victory over Baltimore last week, he threw for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase showcased his ability to be a physical and strong-handed receiver. Chase has strong body control and displayed exceptional elusiveness after the catch. The two-time Pro Bowl selection leads the team in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,046). Chase snagged nine catches for 84 yards and a score in last week's victory over the Ravens.

