Bills quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) returned to full practice on Thursday after being deemed a non-participant on Wednesday. Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Tampa Bay last week, marking his second-highest yardage output of the campaign. He will try to build on that performance when he faces Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football during the Week 9 NFL schedule. Allen's over/under for passing yards is 267.5 in the latest SNF NFL player props.

He is being opposed by Cincinnati signal-caller Joe Burrow, who has racked up 1,513 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, averaging 216.1 yards per game.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 365 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Bengals

After analyzing Bengals vs. Bills and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase goes over 85.5 receiving yards. Chase finishes with more than 120 receiving yards in the latest projections, making it a 5-star pick.

The 23-year-old wideout got off to a slow start this season, finishing with fewer than 40 receiving yards in back-to-back games. He has completely turned things around since then, recording at least 100 receiving yards in three of his last five games. Chase has been targeted at least 12 times in four of his last five games, finishing with double-digit receptions in three of those outings.

He exploded for 192 yards and three touchdowns at Arizona three games ago before posting 10 receptions for 100 yards and a score last week at San Francisco. Chase and the Bengals are facing a Buffalo team that is one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, so Cincinnati will need to air it out to keep pace on Sunday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

