Bengals vs. Broncos live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

Cincinnati looks to keep its playoff hopes alive as Denver looks to eliminate it

Saturday's showdown between the Bengals and Broncos will feel like a playoff game because, in many ways, that's exactly what it is for both teams, especially for the home team. 

To make the playoffs, Cincinnati (7-8) needs to win out, Denver (9-6) to lose out and also have the Dolphins and Colts each lose one of their remaining two games. The Broncos can clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over the Bengals. That's right, Denver hasn't been to the playoffs since defeating the Panthers in Super Bowl 50 nearly a decade ago. 

The Broncos' resurgence this year has been led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a defense that has recorded 51 sacks so far. The Bengals, after a 4-8 start, have kept their playoff hopes alive on the strength of quarterback Joe Burrow (who leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes) and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase (the NFL's leader in catches, receptions and touchdown catches) and Tee Higgins. Cincinnati's defense has struggled this year, but they have forced 11 turnovers during the team's current three game winning streak. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, updates and analysis throughout the game.  

Where to watch Broncos vs. Bengals 

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
  • TV: NFL Network I Stream: fubo (try for free)  
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Bengals -3.5, OU 49.5 (via BetMGM)
Broncos inactives 

As you can see, the Broncos will be a little light on the defensive line today. Besides that, Denver is about as healthy of a team as you can be this late in the season. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 8:13 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 3:13 pm EST
 
Higgins active for Bengals 

Wideout Tee Higgins is playing despite dealing with multiple injuries. Higgins' health improved as the week progressed, so he's going to give it a go with the Bengals' season on the line. He's scored a TD in five of his last six games. Bengals are 6-4 with Higgins and 1-4 w/o him this season. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2024, 8:03 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 3:03 pm EST

