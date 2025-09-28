Teams looking to get back into the win column battle when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Denver Broncos in the second of two Monday Night Football games. Cincinnati is coming off a 48-10 loss at Minnesota, while Denver dropped a 23-20 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. The Broncos (1-2), who have lost two in a row, are 1-0 on their home field. The Bengals (2-1), who won at Cleveland in Week 1, are 1-1 on the road this season.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Broncos lead the all-time series 22-12, but the Bengals have won three of the past four meetings. Denver is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Broncos odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Denver is the -472 favorite (risk $472 to win $100) on the money line.

Now, the model has dialed in on Bengals vs. Broncos and just revealed its coveted betting picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds for the Broncos vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Broncos spread Broncos -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bengals vs. Broncos over/under 44.5 points Bengals vs. Broncos money line Bengals +361, Broncos -472 Bengals vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Bengals vs. Broncos streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Broncos can cover

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix powers the Denver offense. In three games, he has completed 61 of 95 passes (64.2%) for 535 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed 19 times for 71 yards (3.7 average). In a 29-28 loss at Indianapolis on Sept. 14, he completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3%) for 206 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins leads the rushing attack. He has carried 41 times for 222 yards (5.4 average) and three touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 41, and has converted 10 first downs. In last week's loss to the Chargers, he carried 11 times for 83 yards (7.5 average) and one touchdown. He has scored at least one touchdown in every game.

Why the Bengals can cover

With Joe Burrow (toe) out for possibly the rest of the season, 29-year-old Jake Browning has taken over at quarterback. In two games, he has completed 40 of 59 passes (67.8%) for 381 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. In a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns with three picks. In 14 career games for the Bengals, he has completed 211 of 302 passes (69.9%) for 2,317 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a 92.3 rating.

Fifth-year veteran wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Cincinnati's top pass catcher. In three games, he has 21 receptions for 241 yards (11.5 average) and one touchdown. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 28. He has 129 yards after the catch and 12 first-down conversions. In the win over Jacksonville, he caught 14 passes for 165 yards and a score.

How to make Bengals vs. Broncos picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

So who wins Broncos vs. Bengals, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?