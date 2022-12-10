Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland 5-7; Cincinnati 8-4

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't won a game against the Cleveland Browns since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Cincinnati and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Cincinnati came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, sneaking past 27-24. Cincinnati's QB Joe Burrow did his thing and passed for two TDs and 286 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, winning 27-14. No one had a standout game offensively for the Browns, but they got scores from CB Denzel Ward and LB Tony Fields II.

Cleveland's defense was a presence, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS John Johnson and Fields II.

The Bengals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cincinnati is now 8-4 while Cleveland sits at 5-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati ranks second in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 25 on the season. Cleveland has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 18 rushing touchdowns, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a solid 6-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cincinnati.