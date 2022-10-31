The Cincinnati Bengals will try to snap a four-game losing streak to the Cleveland Browns when they meet in a key AFC North matchup on Monday Night Football. It's the final game of the Week 8 NFL schedule. The Bengals (4-3) have won two in a row and four of the past five after starting the season 0-2. The Browns (2-5), meanwhile, have dropped four in a row, including three games by three points or fewer. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 51-46.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Browns vs. Bengals picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bengals vs. Browns and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Browns:

Bengals vs. Browns spread: Cincinnati -3

Bengals vs. Browns over-under: 45 points

Bengals vs. Browns money line: Bengals -165, Browns +140

CIN: Bengals are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against AFC foes

CLE: Over is 4-0 in the Browns' last four home games

Why the Bengals can cover

Powering the Bengals' offense at receiver on Monday Night Football will be wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Boyd had eight catches for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. He will be looking for his third game in a row with six-plus catches and 65 or more receiving yards. He has seven or more catches, 70 or more receiving yards and a touchdown catch in two of his past three games vs. Cleveland.

Higgins has topped 90 yards in two of his last three games and has averaged double-digit yards per reception in all but one game this season. Higgins and Boyd will be heavily counted on with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase out with a hip injury.

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has completed 146 of 233 passes (62.7 percent) for 1,584 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions and a rating of 82.3. He has also rushed 25 times for 130 yards (5.2 average) and one touchdown. In last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Brissett completed 22 of 27 passes (81.5 percent) for 258 yards and carried three times for 18 yards.

Running back Nick Chubb is tops in the league with 740 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He has converted 34 first downs and has caught nine passes for 67 yards, converting four first downs. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in four games this season, including a 141-yard effort in the season opener at Carolina on Sept. 11. In a 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, he rushed for three scores.

