The Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they host the Cleveland Browns (3-11) in NFL Week 16 on CBS. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have won two straight, topping the Tennessee Titans 37-27 their last time out. They now host a Browns team that has been eliminated from playoff contention, and that the Bengals defeated 21-14 in Week 7.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 9-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

How to watch Browns vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Browns date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Bengals vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 16 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Bengals vs. Browns, the model is backing Cincinnati to cover the spread. The Bengals are 15-6-0 against the spread in their last 21 games against the Browns and 7-3-0 ATS versus the Browns in Cincinnati. Each of the Bengals' wins this season has been by at least seven points, including their victory in Cleveland earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, the Browns are 4-10-0 ATS in 2024 and have failed to cover in three straight. Cleveland's continued struggles are a big reason why the model has Cincinnati covering the spread in nearly 60% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

