The Cincinnati Bengals travel to play the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North tilt in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon. Both teams failed to make the playoffs in 2024, as the Bengals were 9-8 and the Browns were 3-14. The Bengals lead the all-time series 55-48 over the Browns, with three consecutive victories.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 48. Before making any Browns vs. Bengals picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Bengals vs. Browns on Sunday:

Bengals -5.5

Over 47.5 total points

Last year, the Bengals had a 5-1 against-the-spread record as road favorites and 7-2 ATS as the visiting team overall. Head coach Zac Taylor had his starters play more during the preseason to avoid slow starts in September and look for them to come out hot. SportsLine's model has Cincinnati covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

The Bengals offense has so much firepower with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring offense (27.8) during the 2024 season. Joe Flacco is starting for the Browns and has familiarity playing in Kevin Stefanski's scheme. SportsLine's model predicts these teams will score 50 total points, as the Bengals come away with a 29-21 win. The Over has all the value, according to the model.

