The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+, and the two AFC North rivals have postseason aspirations this season. The Bengals went 12-4 and won the AFC North before losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last year. The Browns went 7-10 in a season of change with Deshaun Watson taking over as the team's starting quarterback in Week 13 after serving an 11-game suspension. Watson was rusty in his return, his first time playing competitive football in 23 months, and the Brown went 3-3 over his six starts. Now that Watson had an entire offseason fully involved with the team, will he return to the player that earned himself a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal? You can stream the game on Paramount+ and find out.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The latest Bengals vs. Browns odds have Cincinnati as a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 1 NFL lines. The over/under for total points is 47.

How to watch Bengals vs. Browns

Bengals vs. Browns date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Bengals vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Week 1 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Browns vs. Bengals, the model is backing the Under (48.5). Joe Burrow missed more than a month of practice before returning on August 30 following a calf injury suffered on July 27. He didn't play a snap in preseason, so there may be rust in Week 1. Watson is starting his first Week 1 since the 2020 NFL season, so he may find himself in a situation where he's too amped to finally get the chance to open a season with his teammates.

The Browns only averaged 16.3 points per game over Watson's six starts last season, reaching 20 points in only two of those games. The two division rivals totaled fewer than 49 points in each of their two games last season with the Browns winning 32-13 and the Bengals winning 23-10 with Watson as the quarterback. The Bengals have started slowly under Burrow, entering his fourth year as the starting quarterback, averaging 20 points per game in Week 1 over his career. Both quarterbacks could show rust in Week 1, leading to a lower total.

