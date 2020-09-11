Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cincinnati

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 2-14; Los Angeles 5-11

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Paul Brown Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. The Chargers struggled last year, ending up 5-11. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 2-14 last-season record, Cincinnati has set their aspirations higher this season.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles was third best in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 212.1 on average. Less enviably, Cincinnati was worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 148.9 on average. The good news for Cincinnati, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Los Angeles has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Odds

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati and Los Angeles both have one win in their last two games.