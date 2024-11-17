Bengals vs. Chargers live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF' matchup

Joe Burrow and Bengals take on Justin Herbert and Chargers in prime-time game

After a wild Sunday afternoon of football, we'll cap off the day with a huge game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.

L.A. has jumped into wild card position with three consecutive victories -- albeit over the sad-sack Saints, Browns and Titans. The Chargers will face a much more difficult test on Sunday in the form of Joe Burrow and Co., and we'll see if their stalwart defense proves up to the task.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is lagging behind in the postseason picture thanks to its seemingly annual slow start, combined with a pair of barn-burning losses to the division rival Ravens. The Bengals need to start stacking wins right now if they want to make a run, and they'll have to do it in the road confines out in Los Angeles.

Will the Bengals jump back into the thick of the AFC playoff race, or will the Chargers close the door just a little bit more on their chances of making a run? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Bengals

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chargers -1; O/U 48 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
