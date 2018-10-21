Bengals vs. Chiefs live updates: Score, results, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
Follow along with all the action as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face Andy Dalton and the Bengals
The Bengals are looking to rebound from last Sunday's last-second loss to the Steelers while the Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season, courtesy of the Patriots. Both Cincy and Kansas City began the day in first place in their respective divisions, and the winner of the Sunday night matchup has a good case for the AFC's second-best team behind New England.
The Bengals match up well against the Chiefs; their defense can harass second-year quarterback and legit MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown four interceptions in his last two games. And if Andy Dalton gets time in the pocket, which he's had for much of the season, he can pick this defense apart. Then there's running back Joe Mixon, who is averaging 4.7 yards per carry but is still looking for his first 100-yard outing of 2018. The Chiefs defense, by the way, ranks 28th overall, according to Football Outsiders, and 32nd against the run.
With a loss, the Bengals would make an already tight AFC North race even tighter. And should the Chiefs drop their second straight game, they'd suddenly find themselves in a tie atop the AFC West with the red-hot Chargers.
Follow all the action as it unfolds in the live blog below.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: NBC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates
If the live blog isn't loading, click here to reload the page.
-
