The Cincinnati Bengals have been the Kansas City Chiefs' kryptonite over the last year-plus, and the two will meet in the 2023 AFC Championship Game Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs are 0-3 versus the Bengals since the start of 2022 while producing an 18-2 record against all other teams. Joe Burrow is the only NFL quarterback to defeat Patrick Mahomes three straight times and all three previous meetings were decided by exactly three points. You can watch the game on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.

Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points is 48.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Bengals vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Bengals vs. Chiefs time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Championship round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Kansas City game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is backing the Under. For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is backing the Under. If you take away back-to-back games versus Baltimore, five of Cincinnati's last six games have gone under. The last two Chiefs games have also hit the Under, as have seven of their nine home games this season.

It's hard to bring up this game and not talk about Mahomes' ankle injury, which normally takes multiple weeks to recover from. He could author just one touchdown drive across six possessions following the injury last week against Jacksonville's No. 12 scoring defense. The Bengals rank No. 6 in scoring defense and have kept their last four opponents to 18 points or fewer.

Kansas City had just one passing play over 16 yards a week ago with Mahomes' mobility limited, and similar results this week would prevent the quick-hit plays which have become a staple of the Chiefs' offense. More sustained drives mean the clock gets eaten up, and that's a big reason why the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

