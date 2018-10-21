Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks and predictions from proven model on 61-41 run

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will try to bounce back on Sunday Night Football after heartbreaking losses last week. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium for these AFC division leaders. While Cincinnati shakes off a last-minute loss to the Steelers, Kansas City looks to start a new winning streak after the Patriots snapped its 5-0 start in prime-time. The Chiefs opened as 6-point favorites and the line hasn't moved. The Over-Under, which opened at 58.5, is now 56.5 in the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Bengals vs. Chiefs picks and predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight-up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals, and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the Bengals vs. Chiefs 10,000 times to produce a strong against-the-spread pick that hits nearly 60 percent of time time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The advanced computer model is aware that the Chiefs' high-octane offense is fueled by NFL MVP contender Patrick Mahomes. The second-year quarterback has been electrifying, averaging more than 300 passing yards per game while avoiding big losses. He's been sacked only six times and thrown for 18 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Mahomes is the Chiefs' second-leading rusher and has two rushing TDs this season.

Mahomes has been so successful because he has received plenty of help from his one-two receiving punch of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Speedy wideout Hill is fourth in the league with 567 receiving yards and tight end Kelce is averaging over 14 yards per grab. And not to be forgotten, running back Kareem Hunt has six total touchdowns in five games and had over 100 receiving yards last Sunday against New England.

Just because the Chiefs have been a powerhouse on offense doesn't mean they'll cover on Sunday Night Football.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has been extremely effective in 2018 with a completion rate of over 65 percent. He's thrown for 1,674 yards and has a two-to-one TD-to-pick rate. While wideout A.J. Green continues to confound secondaries with a team-high 494 yards and five scores, teammate Tyler Boyd has been Cincinnati's surprise secret weapon. Boyd, who has 455 yards, scored twice against the Steelers and has accumulated a remarkable 156 yards after the catch.

The improved offensive line has also boosted Cincinnati's running game. Joe Mixon is netting a healthy 4.7 yards per carry while racking up 336 yards and two touchdowns. Mixon will be relied on heavily with fellow running back Giovani Bernard out with a knee injury.

Who wins Bengals vs. Chiefs? And which side covers nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors.