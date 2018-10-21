Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 61-41 run

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both are coming off last-second losses and will be gunning to get back into the win column.

In Week 6, Cincinnati was burned by a late Antonio Brown touchdown, while Stephen Gostkowski's game-ending field goal snapped Kansas City's five-game winning streak. The Chiefs are 6-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, while the Over-Under, which opened at 58.5, is now 57.5.

The model has factored in that the Chiefs' proficient offense is humming right now behind NFL MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes. The second-year quarterback has been electric, throwing for 1,865 yards and 18 touchdowns. In addition to his 64-percent completion rate, he's also scampered for two rushing scores.

Kansas City's elite receiving corps is averaging more than 300 yards per game. Tops on the squad is Tyreek Hill with 567 yards and six touchdowns. Against New England, he went off for 142 yards on six grabs and found pay-dirt three times. Tight end Travis Kelce continues to produce at a prodigious rate, netting nearly 15 yards per catch.

Just because the Chiefs have been a powerhouse on offense doesn't mean they'll cover on Sunday Night Football.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has been extremely effective in 2018 with a completion rate of over 65 percent. He's thrown for 1,674 yards and has a two-to-one TD-to-pick rate. While wideout A.J. Green continues to confound secondaries with a team-high 494 yards and five scores, teammate Tyler Boyd has been Cincinnati's surprise secret weapon. Boyd, who has 455 yards, scored twice against the Steelers and has accumulated a remarkable 156 yards after the catch.

The improved offensive line has also boosted Cincinnati's running game. Joe Mixon is netting a healthy 4.7 yards per carry while racking up 336 yards and two touchdowns. Mixon will be relied on heavily with fellow running back Giovani Bernard out with a knee injury.

