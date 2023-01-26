The last two AFC representatives in the Super Bowl will meet on Sunday with a ticket to the 2023 Super Bowl on the line. The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS and Paramount+ in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has won 11 of its last 12 games, with the lone defeat coming to Cincinnati in Week 13. Meanwhile, the Bengals have won their last 10 games, the longest win streak in franchise history.

Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em in the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points is 47. Sunday's showdown will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS (expires 1/31/23).

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Bengals vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Bengals vs. Chiefs time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Championship round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Kansas City game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is backing the Under. The home/away splits are favorable to the Under for both teams. Seven of the Chiefs' nine home games went under this season, while the under went 6-3-1 across 10 road contests for the Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain that limited him in the divisional round and could do the same in the AFC Championship Game 2023. The Chiefs scored 10 points on two Mahomes drives before the injury versus the Jaguars, compared to 10 points on six drives after the injury.

With limited mobility, Mahomes can't fully utilize his improvisational skills, which is where many of Kansas City's big plays come from. Thus, points may have to come from sustained drive, which will eat up the clock. With Mahomes' injury in mind, the model confidently backs the Under and has it hitting well over 50% of the time.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.