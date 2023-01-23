The 2023 AFC Championship Game will be a rematch of last year's title game as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Airing on CBS and Paramount+, this will be the seventh championship game rematch in NFL history, and the Bengals prevailed 27-24 in last year's contest. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have matched up three times previously, with Burrow victorious by three points in all three meetings. Mahomes injured his ankle in last week's win over the Jaguars.

Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 1-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points is 47. Sunday's showdown will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS (expires 1/31/23).

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can also watch hit movies and shows like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "1923." You can try Paramount+ free for 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Bengals vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Bengals vs. Chiefs time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code PLAYOFFS)

Championship round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Kansas City game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is backing the Over (47). The three previous Mahomes vs. Burrow matchups all had at least 50 total points scored and averaged 55.7. The last five Chiefs vs. Bengals games have all seen at least 50 points scored.

While suffocating defenses will take the field over in the NFC Championship Game, offenses are the strengths of the teams in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City led the NFL with 29.2 points per game, while Cincinnati has put up 28.3 during its 10-game win streak. Both teams rank in the top five in third-down offense and red zone offense, so they are elite when it matters the most.

While Mahomes' injury could compromise his mobility and ability to extend plays, he's actually at his best when getting the ball out quickly. He led the NFL in expected points added (EPA) per dropback when he had under 2.5 seconds to throw. So, the Chiefs' offense shouldn't look vastly different than the explosive unit we saw all year. Thus, the model backs the Over (47), with the teams projected to combine for 48 points. You can stream the game here and get 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Remember, you can try it free here for 30 days by using the code PLAYOFFS.