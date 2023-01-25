A budding rivalry will be renewed in the 2023 AFC Championship Game when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. This will be the fourth meeting between these two team since January 2022, with Cincinnati winning outright all three times as underdogs. Joe Burrow is 3-0 on the road in his postseason career, while Patrick Mahomes is trying to pass Tom Brady as the youngest quarterback in NFL history to reach three Super Bowls.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Bengals vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Bengals vs. Chiefs time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Championship round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Kansas City game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is backing the Over. Much was made about Cincinnati's depleted offensive line going into the divisional round against Buffalo, but it allowed just one sack to the Bills. With standout offensive lines allowing the respective quarterbacks to maximize their abilities, both offenses should operate at high levels, and that's evident by the model projecting not even four total sacks in the game.

These teams combined to average 55.3 points per game in the regular season, so there could be a regression on offense and still have the Over hit. But the only regression the model foresees comes from the other side of the ball, as each team is projected to allow more points on Sunday than what they gave up on average this season. With the offenses ahead of the defenses, SportsLine's model confidently backs the Over, with 48 total points projected. You can stream the game here and get 30 days with the promo code PLAYOFFS.

