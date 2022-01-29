The Kansas City Chiefs will try to ride the momentum to their third straight Super Bowl appearance when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 2022 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (14-5) beat Buffalo in one of the most memorable playoff games in NFL history last week. The teams combined for 21 points in the final two minutes and Kansas City prevailed 42-36 in overtime. The Bengals (12-7) had to grind out a 19-16 victory against the top-seeded Titans after holding off the Raiders in the Wild Card Round. The teams met in Cincinnati less than a month ago, with both teams putting up more than 400 yards in a 34-31 Bengals victory.

Bengals vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -7

Bengals vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5 points

Bengals vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -360, Cincinnati +285

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 as road underdogs under coach Zac Taylor (since 2019)

KC: Chiefs are 7-3 against the spread in the playoffs under Patrick Mahomes (2018)



Why the Chiefs can cover

The home team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings, and Kansas City is overflowing with confidence. Last week's win was its 11th in its last 12 games. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been at the top of his game and threw for 378 yards and three TDs against Buffalo. He has wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce on his side, and both came through last Sunday. Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards, including a 64-yard TD to spark the final fireworks, while Kelce scored the winning TD.

The Chiefs are fourth in the NFL in passing yards (281.8 yards per game) and scoring (28.2 points per contest). The Bengals' defense ranks in the bottom half of the NFL in every category but rushing (fifth). Still, Kansas City put up 155 yards on the ground in the Week 17 matchup as the unit focused on stopping Mahomes. That was without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is back from a shoulder injury and had 60 yards last week.

Why the Bengals can cover

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times last week and the Chiefs got to him four times in the Week 17 matchup, but he still threw for 446 yards. Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hooked up 11 times for 266 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs' leaky pass defense. Fellow wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd combined for 141 receptions during the regular season.

Burrow is 5-0 straight-up and against the spread in his past five starts, averaging 344 passing yards with 11 TDs and just one interception. He faces a Kansas City defense that is 27th in the NFL against the pass (251.4 yards per game). Running back Joe Mixon, who has 1,700 total yards in 18 games, also could trouble a defense that gives up almost 118 yards per game on the ground. The Bengals have forced four turnovers in the two playoff games, and Trey Hendrickson has 15 sacks, including the postseason.

