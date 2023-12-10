AFC North meets AFC South as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Bengals enter Sunday's game on short rest, but should be full of confidence after backup quarterback Jake Browning led them to a 34-31 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Monday. They host Gardner Minshew and a Colts team that is on an AFC-best four-game winning streak, which includes a 31-28 win against the Tennessee Titans in their last outing. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are two-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Colts odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.

How to watch Colts vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Colts date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Bengals vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Week 14 NFL picks for Colts vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

For Bengals vs. Colts, the model is picking Cincinnati to cover the spread. The model appears confident in Browning after he got the win filling in for Joe Burrow last week, and he should be able to depend on Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon to spread out the offense at home in Week 14. That balance in the run-and-pass game is expected to challenge the Colts' defense, which ranks in the lower half of the NFL against both.

Minshew finally put together a game last week in which he didn't throw an interception and if he repeats that performance, the Colts have a chance to keep Sunday's game close. Cincinnati has more weapons at home, however, which likely contributes to the model leaning on the Bengals to cover.

