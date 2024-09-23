Bengals vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, injuries, news, highlights, where to watch 'MNF'

Cincinnati is looking to avoid a 0-3 start

Two former LSU Tigers are leading their teams on "Monday Night Football" as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders are underway. Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner who led the Tigers to an undefeated season, is leading the Bengals against the Commanders and rookie Jayden Daniels, a fellow former LSU quarterback who also won the Heisman during his time in Baton Rouge. 

Despite an 0-2 start, the Bengals are the decided favorites over the Commanders, who entered the game at 1-1. A lot of that probably has to do with Burrow, who finally has his full complement of wideouts at his disposal with Tee Higgins back in the lineup. Higgins' return should lead to less double teams for Ja'Marr Chase, whose season so far has been nothing short of frustrating. 

Washington has received solid play so far from Daniels, who entered tonight's game as the NFL's leader in completion percentage. He is also second on the Commanders in rushing and first in rushing touchdowns. Daniels and his teammates have their work cut out for them, though, as they are facing a Bengals defense that is among the league's best on third down and in the red zone. 

Can the Bengals get their first win of the season, or will the Commanders play the role of spoiler? Follow along in our live blog below throughout the game to find out. 

Bengals-Commanders where to watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 23 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
TV: ABC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Bengals -7.5; O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Score tied after 1 

Both teams scored on their only full possessions of the opening quarter. Bengals facing a third-and-11 from the Commanders' 30 as the second quarter begins. 

Burrow had completed his first eight passes for 85 yards. He has completed passes to six different teammates, with Chase leading the way with three grabs. Tee Higgins made his first catch of the year just moments earlier. Bengals also doing well on the ground with 33 yards on six carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:43 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders tie things up following 4th down conversion 

A 30-yard completion from Jayden Daniels to fellow rookie Luke McCaffrey on 4th-and-2 sets up Brian Robinson Jr.'s easy 1-yard TD run. McCaffrey did a good job beating Germain Pratt, one of the NFL's top ILB's when it comes to coverage. 

Like the Bengals, the Commanders were excellent on their opening drive, marching 70 yards on 10 plays. As expected, Washington taking advantage of Cincinnati's injuries on IDL with runs with Robinson, Ekeler and Daniels. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:34 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow, Bengals strike early 

Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on a perfectly-executed, 41-yard TD run to cap off the game's first drive. It's Chase's first TD of the year. TD capped off a six-play, 71-yard drive that featured a first-down run by Burrow on a third-down play and a 15-yard run by Zack Moss. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:22 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Prediction

I like the Bengals tonight in a higher-ish scoring game. I've got Burrow throwing for somewhere in the ballpark of 280 yards with 2-3 touchdowns. I also think Daniels will have a nice night, too, but I don't think he will be able to match Burrow score-for-score. 

Cincinnati intends to make this a track meet, and I think they'll win the race. 

Score: Bengals 27, Commanders 20 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:12 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Matchup to watch 

I'm excited to see Cam Taylor-Britt go up against Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin. Taylor-Britt may be the NFL's most underrated CB; McLaurin might be the NFL's most underrated wideout 

McLaurin has yet to get in rhythm with Daniels. He has just eight catches so far this season for 39 yards. That will have to change if the Commanders are going to make a serious run at the playoffs. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 24, 2024, 12:05 AM
Sep. 23, 2024, 8:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Key for Bengals

Joe Burrow is going to spread the wealth tonight with Higgins back in the lineup. Cincinnati's WR depth is the team's strength and it'll be on full display tonight. I'd expect a big game from Chase, but don't sleep on Higgins, who is also looking to make up for lost time after not playing during the season's first two games. 

Washington has been horrid as far as rushing the passer, so Burrow should be able to do some damage tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:55 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Key for Commanders 

Jayden Daniels is facing the Bengals' bend but not break defense. They're 8th in the NFL on third down and 7th in the red zone. A big reason why is the play of edge rushers Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, ILB's Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson, and an improved secondary, led by emerging CB Cam Taylor-Britt. 

A key for the Commanders will be giving themselves easier third-down situations. They can do this by exploiting the Bengals' injuries on the DL with Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill inactive tonight. I expect a decent workload tonight for Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:44 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals honoring history tonight

The team will induct their 2024 Ring of Honor Class at halftime. This year's inductees:

RB Corey Dillon (1997-03) 

Dillon is the franchise's all-time career rushing leader with 8,061 yards. He set the rookie single-game rushing record with a 246-yard effort against Tennessee. In 2000, Dillon broke Walter Payton's 23-year-old single-game rushing record by rumbling for 278 yards in a win over Denver. 

DL Tim Krumrie (1983-94)

Krumrie spent his entire 12-year career in Cincinnati and was a key member of the Bengals' 1988 AFC championship-winning team. He broke his leg early in the Bengals' Super Bowl loss to the 49ers, but refused to leave the stadium to receive treatment until the game was over. 

Despite the injury, Krumrie returned and played six more seasons. His 1,008 tackles is the most in Bengals history. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:30 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders inactives 

Forbes will miss another week after undergoing surgery on his thumb following Week 1. Jamin Davis, a four-year veteran and former starter, will replace Ferrell in the starting lineup. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:25 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives 

Tee Higgins will make his season debut, but the Bengals are going to be thin tonight on the DL with Hill and Rankings out. Expect the Commanders to test their replacements early and often. 

Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton will make up for Trenton Irwin's absence in the passing game. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 23, 2024, 11:11 PM
Sep. 23, 2024, 7:11 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    Breaking: NFL Suspends Chargers S Derwin James For One Game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    This Just In: Sam Darnold's MRI Reveals No Structural Damage To Knee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    This Just In: Report - X-Rays Come Back Negative For Justin Herbert

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Highlights: Panthers at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Highlights: Titans at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Highlights: Giants at Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    3:49

    Highlights: Eagles at Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Highlights: Chargers at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Highlights: Texans at Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    Jordan Love Did Not Play vs. Titans, Willis Shines In Relief

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Callahan Remains Committed To Will Levis

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Impact Of Tee Higgins Playing For Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    MRI Test Monday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Week 3 NFL Headlines

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Chiefs Defense Steps Up Late, Tops Atlanta

  • Image thumbnail
    3:43

    Chiefs Hold Off Falcons Late, Begin Season 3-0

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    What We Learned About The Eagles In Sunday's Win In New Orleans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Why Mike Tomlin Should Just Commit To Justin Fields

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    Any Chance The Bears Are Regretting Caleb Williams Over Justin Fields

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    How Sam Darnold Is Making Critics Eat Crow

See All NFL Videos