The Washington Commanders (1-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) will meet as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader to close out Week 3. Once again, the Bengals are off to a poor start, dropping two straight games. Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati, 26-25, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now 6-9-1 during the month of September in his career. As for the Commanders, they are coming off the first win of the Dan Quinn/Jayden Daniels era. In Week 2, Washington outlasted the New York Giants, 21-18.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Commanders picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bengals vs. Commanders spread: Cincinnati -7.5

Bengals vs. Commanders over/under: 46.5 points

Bengals vs. Commanders money line: Cincinnati -357, Washington +283

WASH: Commanders have hit the 1H Game Total Over in 12 of their last 20 games

CIN: Bengals have scored first in five of their last six games at home

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals have been without receiver Tee Higgins for the first two weeks with a hamstring injury. He is now slated to return to the field on Monday Night Football and will give the Bengals a boost offensively. Higgins is a contested catch monster and built an outstanding rapport with Burrow. In four seasons, the Clemson product has 257 receptions for 3,684 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Tight end Mike Gesicki came over to Cincinnati this spring and gave the Bengals an athletic pass-catcher over the middle of the field. The Penn State product is able to do damage after the catch and gives Burrow a 6-foot-6 frame to throw too. He is tied for first on the team in receptions (10) with a team-high 109 receiving yards. Last week, Gesicki had seven receptions for 91 yards.

Why the Commanders can cover

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. He was selected that high due to his outstanding athleticism as a runner and superior arm talent. The former LSU standout likes to get the ball out of his hands quickly and allow his pass-catchers to make plays. Through two games, Daniels is completing 75.5% of his throws for 410 yards while adding 132 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is a bruising force in the backfield. Robinson Jr. continues to be a tough runner with the hands to be an effective pass-catcher. The Alabama product runs through arm tackles with ease and wears out defenses throughout the game. The 25-year-old is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (173) with 52 receiving yards and a rushing score.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 56 points.

