Who's Playing

Dallas @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Dallas 3-9; Cincinnati 2-9-1

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.75 points per game. They are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Cowboys will be hoping to build upon the 28-14 win they picked up against Cincinnati when they previously played in October of 2016.

Dallas received a tough blow this past Tuesday as they fell 34-17 to the Baltimore Ravens. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from WR Amari Cooper and WR Michael Gallup. QB Andy Dalton ended up with a passer rating of 124.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against the Miami Dolphins last week, falling 19-7. One thing holding Cincinnati back was the mediocre play of QB Brandon Allen, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 153 yards passing. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 132.40.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.