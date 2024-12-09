Bengals vs. Cowboys takeaways: Cincinnati shocks Dallas after huge punt return miscue leads to game-winning TD

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to have a shot at getting kicker Brandon Aubrey a game-winning field goal in a 20-20 game, but like much of the 2024 season, their Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals unraveled. Dallas blocked a Bengals punt, but cornerback Amani Oruwariye muffed the football. That allowed Cincinnati to retain possession, and three plays later, it fully cashed in with quarterback Joe Burrow hitting wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a go-ahead, 40-yard touchdown with about a minute to play.

The Bengals improved to 5-8 and snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Cowboys fell to 5-8 overall and 1-6 at home. The Bengals found the end zone with smooth catches by Chase and Chase Brown, who scored from 5 and 19 yards out, respectively. Chase dominated with a "Monday Night Football" record 14 catches -- a record he shares with Cooper Kupp (2022), Jerry Rice (1995) and Herman Moore (1995) -- to go along with 177 yards and two touchdowns. Brown, meanwhile, was Burrow's No. 2 receiver with six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown to go along with 58 yards on 14 carries. Burrow finished with 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception of 33 of 44 passing.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb balled out with 93 yards and a touchdown on six catches despite nursing a shoulder injury. He smoked Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton for an 11-yard score, snapping a five-game streak of games without a receiving touchdown. That was the second-longest streak of games without a touchdown in Lamb's five-year career. His touchdown also marked the Cowboys' first at home in the first quarter this season. Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle put together his second game in a row with a career-high in rushing yards with 131 on 18 carries after rushing for 112 yards on 22 carries in the team's Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks also caught a touchdown in consecutive weeks with his short score Monday night.

Check out our takeaways from the game below:

Why the Bengals won

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and one massive, massive break in a big spot. Burrow was pretty close to flawless on the evening. He pretty much missed only one throw, which resulted in an interception after a pass over the middle sailed on him. Otherwise, he was escaping from pressure all night long, and still completed 33 of 44 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his scores went to Chase, who was utterly dominant and picked up the game-winner with just over a minute remaining. As for the massive break, just scroll on down to the "turning point" section and you'll see what we mean.

Why the Cowboys lost

Missed opportunities, and a back-breaking blunder. The Cowboys had a chance to take a lead early in the second quarter, but Cooper Rush forced a pass into traffic and got intercepted. They'd fail on another red-zone drive later in the game, settling for a field goal. They turned Cincinnati's two turnovers (one on downs) into only six points, and with two different chances to take a lead with the game tied in the fourth quarter, they gained just 13 total yards and punted it back to Cincinnati twice. And when it looked like the Cowboys would get one final opportunity, disaster struck...

Turning point

The Cowboys were oh-so-close to having a chance to win the game. They even looked like they were going to have just about as good of field position as possible to do it, too. On the first play following the two-minute warning, Nick Vigil broke through the line and blocked a punt. But then...

This had shades of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Miami Dolphins back in 1993, when they blocked a Dolphins field goal, only for Leon Lett to try to pick up the ball and run with it and then fumble it back to Miami. That's essentially what backup cornerback Amani Oruwariye did here, in terms of the ramifications on the specific game.

Highlight play

On the ensuing drive after that fumble recovery, Chase went to work. Chase leads the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns this season, and he added a whole lot to each of those totals Monday night.

He saved his best for last, snagging a speed out with just over a minute remaining, planting his foot in the ground, accelerating past Daron Bland and then out-running the rest of the defense into the end zone for a 40-yard, game-winning score.

Chase finished the evening with yet another monster game, racking up a "Monday Night Football" record 14 catches, on which he totaled 177 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth 100-plus-yard, multi-touchdown game of the season. The guy is just outrageous, and he keeps proving it every week.

What's next

Cincinnati's victory stopped its three-game losing streak and gave the Bengals a 5-8 record. They close out the season with games at Tennessee, home against Cleveland and Denver, and then at Pittsburgh. They need to win out and get some help in order to make a run at a playoff berth.

Dallas is also 5-8 after this loss. The Cowboys finish the season with games at Carolina, home against Tampa, at Philadelphia and home against Washington. Like the Bengals, they likely need to win out and get a whole lot of help if they want to make the playoffs.