The Miami Dolphins will try to take down another contender when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins (3-0), who finished third in the AFC East at 9-8 a year ago, held on for a 21-19 win over the defending division champion Buffalo Bills last Sunday. They have also beaten the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. The Bengals (1-2) dropped three-point games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys before knocking off the New York Jets by 15 in Week 3.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Bengals vs. Dolphins spread: Cincinnati -3.5

Bengals vs. Dolphins over/under: 47.5 points

Bengals vs. Dolphins money line: Dolphins +162, Bengals -195

MIA: Dolphins are 4-0 against the spread in their last four September games

CIN: Bengals have covered seven straight games against teams with winning records

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow had his best game of the season last Sunday against the New York Jets, completing 23 of 36 passes (63.9 percent) for 275 yards and three touchdowns for a rating of 114.9. In three starts this season, he has been solid despite the team's slow start, completing 80 of 125 passes (64 percent) for 812 yards and six touchdowns. He has four interceptions and sacked 15 times with a rating of 85.1. Burrow has also burned opposing defenses with his mobility, rushing 15 times for 73 yards (4.9 average), including a long of 23 yards. He has converted five first downs on the ground.

Also powering the Bengals' offense is running back Joe Mixon, who has carried 58 times for 163 yards (2.8 average) and one explosive play of 31 yards. He has also converted six first downs. For his career, Mixon has rushed for 4,727 yards on 1,162 attempts (4.1 average) and 33 touchdowns and 237 first-down conversions. In 69 career games, Mixon also has 184 receptions for 1,425 yards (7.7 average) and eight scores.

Why the Dolphins can cover

One of the players who has given the Bengals fits in previous meetings is Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. He had nine receptions for 88 yards and one receiving touchdown in the last meeting with Cincinnati in 2020. This season, he has six receptions for 48 yards (8.0 average) and one touchdown with two first-down conversions. In his five-year career, Gesicki has played in 67 games, making 205 receptions for 2,303 yards (11.2 average) and 14 touchdowns.

Also raising havoc against Cincinnati in past matchups is defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who has 4.5 sacks in six career games against the Bengals. In Miami's three games this season, he has six tackles, including four solo, with one sack for seven yards. He is in his seventh year in the league and has registered 244 tackles, including 149 solo, with 37 sacks. He had back-to-back nine-sack seasons in 2020 and 2021.

