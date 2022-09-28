The Miami Dolphins will try to remain atop the AFC when they battle the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins (3-0) are coming off a heart-stopping 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, while the Bengals (1-2) finally got into the win column in Week 3 with a 27-12 triumph over the New York Jets. Miami placed third in the AFC East a year ago with a 9-8 record, but Cincinnati won the AFC North at 10-7.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a four-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Dolphins vs. Bengals picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dolphins vs. Bengals and just locked in its picks and TND predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Dolphins spread: Cincinnati -4

Bengals vs. Dolphins over/under: 47 points

Bengals vs. Dolphins money line: Dolphins +175, Bengals -210

MIA: Dolphins are 4-0 against the spread in their last four September games

CIN: Bengals have covered seven straight games against teams with winning records

Why the Bengals can cover

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase recorded his 15th career touchdown reception in Week 3, which is tied for the second-most among all players since he entered the league last season. For the year, Chase leads Cincinnati in receiving with 212 yards on 21 receptions (10.1 average) with two touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown in the 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers in Week 1. Chase also converted 10 first downs in that game.

Also powering Cincinnati is wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who led the team with 105 receiving yards in the win over the New York Jets last Sunday. Boyd registered a 72-yard touchdown reception in the teams' last meeting with Miami and is aiming for his third game in a row against Miami with a touchdown. Boyd is in his seventh year with Cincinnati and is coming off a season which saw him catch 67 passes for 828 yards (12.4 average) and five touchdowns. His best season was in 2019, when he caught 90 passes for 1,046 yards (11.6 average) and five scores.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Although quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could play on Thursday, he injured his back and ankle in the win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and his status is far from certain. If he does play, however, the Dolphins' offense will greatly benefit. Tagovailoa has been on fire, completing 72 of 101 passes (71.3 percent) for 925 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice and been sacked five times, but has a rating of 117.8.

Also helping power the Miami offense is veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who leads the team with 21 catches for 317 yards (15.1 average) and two touchdowns. Hill also has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high of 60 yards. He has also converted 13 first downs. The former Kansas City Chiefs standout has been in the league since 2016 and has 500 receptions for 6,947 yards (13.9 average) and 58 TDs.

