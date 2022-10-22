Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Atlanta 3-3; Cincinnati 3-3

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. If the matchup is anything like Cincinnati's 37-36 victory from their previous meeting in September of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 this past Sunday. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota earned his paycheck as he passed for two TDs and 129 yards on 14 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cincinnati beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 this past Sunday. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 300 yards on 37 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Burrow's 60-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 6. Bettors make note: they are flawless against the spread this season.

The wins brought Atlanta up to 3-3 and Cincinnati to a reciprocal 3-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons are stumbling into the game with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 291.2 on average. The Bengals' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the NFL at seven. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a solid 6-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.