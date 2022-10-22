Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) hit the road to take on Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are coming off a thrilling 30-26 shootout win over the New Orleans Saints, while the Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers 28-14 in Week 6. Both teams have been strong against the spread in 2022, with the Falcons going 6-0 and the Bengals 4-2 ATS thus far.

Cincinnati is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bengals vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 47.5. Before making any Falcons vs. Bengals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Bengals and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 7 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Falcons:

Bengals vs. Falcons spread: Bengals -6.5

Bengals vs. Falcons over/under: 47.5 points

Bengals vs. Falcons picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Bengals

The Bengals have been up and down this season, but remain one of the league's most talented teams. Outside of his four interception performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, Burrow has played at a high level for the Bengals. The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,616 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions and a quarterback rating of 95.6. Against the Saints in Week 6, Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Burrow has undoubtedly benefited from having what many consider to be the top wide receiver duo in the NFL in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase enters Week 7 ranked eighth in the NFL in both receiving yards (475) and receptions (39) and fifth in touchdown receptions (4), while Higgins, who has been slowed by injury, has 26 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Both players are on pace to finish with over 75 receptions and 1,000 yards in 2022.

What you need to know about the Falcons

After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won three of their last four games, including last week's 28-14 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota has played efficient football, but it has been the Falcons' rushing attack that has sparked their early season turnaround.

Atlanta is averaging 165.2 rushing yards per game in 2022, which ranks third in the NFL. Starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson got off to a fast start, but has since landed on injured reserve. In his absence, the duo of Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have combined for 387 yards and a touchdown on 89 carries. Mariota has added 206 and 3 touchdowns on the ground as well. This could be a significant advantage for the Falcons as they face a Cincinnati defense that is giving up 121.0 rushing yards per game in 2022.

How to make Falcons vs. Bengals picks

The model has simulated Bengals vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bengals vs. Falcons? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Falcons vs. Bengals spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 146-107 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.