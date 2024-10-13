Bengals vs. Giants live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'

Daniel Jones' dismal prime-time record will be on display against Joe Burrow and the Bengals

In the Week 6 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the New York Giants play host to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The G-Men are coming off a surprising road victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, which they pulled off without the services of both star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary. Both players remain out for the Sunday-nighter, and the Giants will be counting on Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Tyrone Tracy to pick up the slack as Daniel Jones looks for his team's third win of the season.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are a disappointing 1-4 and in danger of seeing their season slip away. They lost a back-and-forth shootout against the division rival Baltimore Ravens last weekend are are now 0-3 in conference games. Joe Burrow and Co. need to stack wins in the games against these NFC East opponents, but they already dropped one against Washington earlier this season. 

Can the Bengals get back in the win column and avoid falling too far behind in the AFC race? Will the Giants grab a second consecutive win without their star wideout? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Bengals -3.5; O/U 45.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Giants inactives

As expected, no Malik Nabers or Devin Singletary for the Giants tonight. They'll also have a replacement punter with Jamie Gillan out.

Jared Dubin
October 13, 2024, 11:47 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 7:47 pm EDT
 
Bengals inactives

No surprises or major absences for Cincinnati tonight. Sheldon Rankins and Mike Hilton are back.

Jared Dubin
October 13, 2024, 11:46 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 7:46 pm EDT

    3:26

