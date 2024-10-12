The Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) and the New York Giants (2-3) will meet on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals are coming off a devastating loss. In Week 5, Cincinnati fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 41-38, in overtime. Meanwhile, the Giants secured a crucial win last Sunday, toppling the Seattle Seahawks, 29-20, as 6.5-point underdogs. Rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) is out for the Giants, while starting running back Devin Singletary (groin) is questionable.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Giants odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Giants picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Bengals vs. Giants 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 6 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Bengals vs. Giants:

Bengals vs. Giants spread: Cincinnati -3.5

Bengals vs. Giants over/under: 47 points

Bengals vs. Giants money line: Cincinnati -194, New York +161

CIN: Bengals have covered the 1H Spread in six of their last nine away games

NYG: Giants have scored last in six of their last eight games

Bengals vs. Giants streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the top players at his position due to his ability to layer throws in between defenders and create big plays. The LSU product is sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1,370), first in passing touchdowns (12), and second in QBR (73.6). He has two games with 300-plus passing yards and at least three passing scores. Last week, Burrow tossed 392 yards and five passing touchdowns.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is an explosive playmaker who has the speed to take any catch to the endzone. In 2024, the 24-year-old is eighth in receptions (29), second in receiving yards (493), and first in receiving touchdowns (5). In his last outing, Chase had 10 catches (12 targets) for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to build off two solid performances in a row. Jones has thrown for at least 230 passing yards in three consecutive games. The Duke product also has the athleticism to pick up yards with his legs. Jones has thrown for 1,138 yards with six passing touchdowns in 2024. In his last outing versus the Seahawks, Jones went 23-of-34 for 257 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson excels in the slot and uses his short-area burst to shake defenders. The Kentucky product has logged 32 receptions for 230 yards, and two touchdowns. On Sept. 26 versus the Cowboys, Robinson has 11 grabs for 71 yards.

How to make Bengals vs. Giants picks

