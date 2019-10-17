Bengals vs. Jaguars: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-6-0; Jacksonville 2-4-0
What to Know
Jacksonville are favored to win for the first time this season. They will head out on the road to face off against Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Jacksonville doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but the Jaguars were not quite New Orleans' equal in the second half when they met last week. Jacksonville fell to New Orleans 13-6. QB Gardner Minshew had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 48.28%.
Cincinnati was out to avenge their 24-21 loss to Baltimore from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Cincinnati didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-17 to Baltimore. The Bengals can't seem to catch a break and have now endured six losses in a row.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only one on the season. But the Bengals are worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with nine on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 05, 2017 - Jacksonville 23 vs. Cincinnati 7
