Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-2; Cincinnati 0-2-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading back home. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals will be seeking to avenge the 27-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 20 of last year.

Last week, Cincinnati and the Philadelphia Eagles finished up their matchup with a 23-23 tie.

Special teams collected 11 points for Cincinnati. K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the game between Jacksonville and the Miami Dolphins last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Jacksonville falling 31-13 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Jacksonville was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gardner Minshew had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bengals going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.76

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville have won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last six years.