Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars will try to secure their first win of the season when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. It's the first game of the Week 4 NFL schedule. Jacksonville has lost each game by at least 10 points so far, while Zac Taylor and the Bengals will try to win their second home game of the year and improve to 3-1.

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 46.

Jaguars vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -7.5

Jaguars vs. Bengals over-under: 46 points

Jaguars vs. Bengals money line: Jacksonville +280, Cincinnati -350

CIN: Bengals are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight home games

JAX: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars' last five games in Week 4



Why Bengals can cover

The Bengals' defense has played extremely well through three weeks. Cincinnati is ranked No. 8 in total defense, allowing 317 yards. The Bengals are also ranked eighth against the run, allowing 78.3 yards. This defense has shown the ability to get after the quarterback as well. The Bengals have 10 sacks on the season, including four against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This stifling defense is only allowing 18.0 points per game, ranking seventh in the league. The Bengals forced the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger to throw two interceptions and held their rivals to 10 points. Linebacker Logan Wilson snagged both interceptions while recording 14 total tackles, including six solo.

Why Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars have struggled to stop the pass, allowing 302.3 yards through the air. Joe Burrow and the Bengals' air attack will need to exploit the Jaguars' secondary, and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will likely be the top two pass-catchers. Tee Higgins is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status for Thursday Night Football game is up in the air.

Chase leads the Bengals in receiving yards with 220 and a team-high four touchdowns. Boyd leads Cincinnati in catches with 14 for 141 yards and one touchdown. Boyd and Chase both have caught eight passes that have gone for first downs, helping keep the offense on the field.

How to make Jaguars vs. Bengals picks

