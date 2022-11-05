Who's Playing

Carolina @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Carolina 2-6; Cincinnati 4-4

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Paycor Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of RB D'Onta Foreman, who rushed for three TDs and 118 yards on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, the game between Cincinnati and the Cleveland Browns this past Monday was not a total blowout, but with Cincinnati falling 32-13 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Cincinnati was down 25 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, WR Tyler Boyd, and WR Tee Higgins. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 140.30.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Carolina at 2-6 and the Bengals at 4-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Carolina is fourth worst in the league in yards per game, with only 297.6 on average. Cincinnati's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 17 passing touchdowns, good for third best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.