Bengals vs. Patriots: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. New England (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-12; New England 10-3

What to Know

The New England Patriots will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. New England is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Patriots came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, falling 23-16. WR Julian Edelman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for 95 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cincinnati had to settle for a 27-19 defeat against the Cleveland Browns. QB Andy Dalton wasn't much of a difference maker for Cincinnati; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New England rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 15 on the season. Less enviably, Cincinnati is worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 156.7 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bengals.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.